TRS not to contest Lingojiguda division

17 April 2021 00:35 IST

The TRS has decided not to contest the Lingojiguda division in GHMC limits, for which a bypoll will be held on April 30 after the elected BJP corporator Akula Ramesh Goud passed away even before taking oath.

The decision was taken on humanitarian grounds and in response to an appeal made by BJP, which has decided to field Ramesh Goud’s son. A delegation led by former BJP MLC N. Ramchander Rao met TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan and appealed him to facilitate unanimous election of the BJP candidate.

LB Nagar MLA Sudheer Reddy, late Ramesh Goud’s wife and son and leaders from both the parties participated in the meeting.

Mr. KTR said the untimely death of Mr. Ramesh Goud was unfortunate and the decision not to field a TRS candidate was taken with the consent of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Mr. Ramesh Goud’s family members thanked KCR and KTR for the decision.