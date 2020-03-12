TRS nominates Suresh Reddy to RS

TRS Parliamentary Party leader K. Keshav Rao has been renominated to the Rajya Sabha as TRS candidate and it has also named former Speaker of the Assembly in the combined Andhra Pradesh K.R. Suresh Reddy for the second seat to be vacated.

Both candidates will file their nomination papers on Friday and will, in all likelihood, be elected given the strength of the TRS members in the Assembly.

For Mr. Suresh Reddy, it was a promise fulfilled by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, when the latter joined the TRS just before the Assembly elections, giving a shock to the Congress.

It was expected then that he would be given the TRS ticket from Armoor in Nizamabad district. However, KCR had decided to renominate all the sitting MLAs except a few, thus denying a chance to Mr. Suresh Reddy.

Sources said what clinched the decision in favour of Mr. Suresh Reddy was his reluctance for a nomination to the Legislative Council as he was a Speaker of the Assembly earlier. Support for him from all the MLAs from Nizamabad district, including Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, also seemed to have cleared his case.

KCR, along with Nizamabad MLAs, met the Speaker in his chambers, apparently to inform the decision to nominate Mr. Suresh Reddy. The two candidates were later called to the Pragati Bhavan where they met the Chief Minister and the names were officially revealed. Both nominees thanked the Chief Minister for the opportunity.

Interestingly, only the names of Mr. Keshav Rao and Mr Damodar Rao were doing the rounds till afternoon when the Chief Minister was in the Assembly. Several senior leaders and hopefuls came to the Assembly to impress upon the Chief Minister to consider their names as well in a last-ditch effort.

Former Mahabubabad MP Seetaram Naik was hopeful to be considered, stating that the CM had always considered him a family member. Another name that was in circulation till the last minute was former Khammam MP, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. He was denied ticket in the Lok Sabha elections and apparently was assured of better opportunities.