TRS MPs stage walkout from RS over paddy

The TRS raised the issue of paddy procurement by the Centre (Food Corporation of India) in Parliament on Friday and staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha for not getting a satisfactory reply from the government.

Raising the issue in Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour, party MP Nama Nageswara Rao sought to know from the government as to how much paddy/rice would be procured by the Centre this year (2021-22) from Telangana as lack of clarity on the issue had pushed farmers into confusion and uncertainty. He said that six meetings were held with the Centre on this issue so far but no clarity was given.

In Rajya Sabha, party MP K. Keshava Rao raised the issue and sought to know how much paddy the Centre was going to procure in Telangana this year. He stated that 94 lakh tonnes of rice was procured during 2020-21 and in spite of 60% increase in paddy extent during the kharif season this year, the Centre was not giving clarity on the quantity of procurement.

Later, the party MPs staged a walkout from Rajya Sabha for not getting clarity on the issue.