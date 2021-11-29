TRS MPs stage protest on farmers’ issues in Parliament

TRS MPs holding placards on farmers’ issues as part of their protest in Parliament on Monday.

29 November 2021 20:27 IST

Centre urged to bring in policies for farmers’ welfare including a legislation to ensure MSP

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs staged a protest in Parliament on Monday, the first day of the winter session, requesting the Centre not to penalise farmers, not to do injustice to (Telangana) State on the path of growth and to announce a Uniform National Foodgrain Policy.

They displayed placards with slogans such as “Don’t punish farmers, no injustice to growing States, declare national foodgrain procurement policy” written on them.

TRS Parliamentary Party leader K. Keshava Rao, party floor leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao, Rajya Sabha members K.R. Suresh Reddy, Banda Prakash, Joginapally Santosh Kumar, Lok Sabha members Dr. Gaddam Ranjith Reddy, B.B. Patil, Manne Srinivas Reddy, Pothuganti Ramulu and B. Venkatesh Netha protested by raising slogans and holding placards.

They stated that thanks to the vision of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the State had improved irrigation facilities, ample seed and fertilizer, implementation of schemes such as investment support (Rythu Bandhu) and group life insurance scheme (Rythu Bima) and 24×7 free power to the farm sector and also increased yield and production. There was a need to scale up procurement of foodgrains by FCI and other agencies.

The TRS MPs have also requested the Centre to bring in policies for farmers’ welfare including a legislation to ensure minimum support price (MSP) in addition to withdrawal of three farm laws.