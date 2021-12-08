TRS MPs beat a hasty retreat, says VHR

What will they achieve touring TS districts

Former MP and senior Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao has called upon people to question TRS MPs on their decision to boycott Parliament without seeking any assurance from the Centre on the paddy crisis.

Speaking to reporters here along with Kisan Congress leaders M. Kodanda Reddy and Anvesh Reddy, he said the MPs beat a hasty retreat after grand announcement of KCR that he would take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ‘What will they achieve in touring Telangana districts instead of fighting with the Centre in the Parliament,’ he asked.

Mr. Kodanda Reddy said the Chief Minister was behaving irresponsibly and the drama of TRS MPs was noticed by the farmers and the people in Telangana. He attributed the present crisis to the TRS government and the rice millers jointly trying to cheat farmers.

“There is a huge scam in this entire episode and KCR must answer,” he argued and warned that Congress would not rest until the last grain was bought by the government as assured by KCR. “How can the MPs act so irresponsibly,” he asked.