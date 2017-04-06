TRS MLC hits out at Opposition

The TRS has warned that the State government will not tolerate baseless allegations levelled by the Opposition and asked the Congress to prove its charges that the government was steeped in corruption.

Replying to Telangana Congress committee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy in this regard, TRS MLC and government whip in Legislative Council Palla Rajeswara Reddy told a press conference that the Opposition leaders were levelling reckless charges against the government.

The Congress leaders must provide irrefutable evidence of corruption to the public.

It was the Congress leaders who were neck deep in corruption when the party was in power. The party was under wrong impression that the same continued in TRS rule.

The TRS gave corruption free rule. The administration was spotless, and there was no other government in the country that could claim it to be true, the member of the Legislative Council he said.

Answering Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy’s claim that it was the Congress which conceded separate Telangana, Mr. Rajeswara Reddy asked why the people did not return the party to power if it was true.

He also asked the Congress to focus on 2024 elections and not 2019 as the people had made up their mind to give the ruling party another chance at government.