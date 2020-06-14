‘TRS MLAs do not trust Gandhi’

AICC secretary Ch. Vamshichand Reddy said that the TRS government has failed to instil confidence among people on facilities at Gandhi Hospital after COVID positive TRS MLA Yadagiri Reddy was admitted to a private hospital.

“How valid is CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s claims of providing the best treatment to COVID patients at Gandhi Hospital if his own MLAs are being admitted to corporate hospitals,” he questioned.

“This is substantial evidence to prove that facilities at Gandhi Hospital are not up to the mark. Moreover, doctors there are overburdened without rest and proper equipment. It is unfortunate that a ruling party MLA refused to get admitted to a government hospital,” he claimed.

He also said that while the rich and influential are ‘ignoring’ the government facility for coronavirus treatment, the poor and middle class are being made to suffer without good facilities.

Community transmission?

The findings of the serological survey conducted by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) could not be used to make claims of ‘no community transmission’ in Telangana as the survey was done in specified areas only for just two days, said Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy.