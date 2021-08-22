TRS MLA warns Arvind for remarks against CM

Hyderabad

22 August 2021 23:41 IST

Armoor MLA Jeevan Reddy lashed out at Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri for his unsavoury comments against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his family and warned that such comments would not be tolerated by the people of Telangana.

At a press conference here on Sunday, he said that Mr. Arvind doesn’t have the stature to talk about Mr. KCR leave aside criticising him or his policies. He demanded Mr. Arvind to ensure establishment of the Turmeric Board as promised in the election campaign first or else people would teach him a lesson. “He has no stature to criticise Ministers like K.T. Rama Rao, Harish Rao and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who participated in the Telangana agitation and won people’s confidence,” he said.

He also asked Mr. Arvind not to speak on dynasty politics and said there was a huge list in the BJP of children of national leaders in politics and enjoying power. Ridiculing that the BJP was blind when economic offenders left the country, he said it was laughable that Mr. Arvind speaks of corruption in the TRS government.

The TRS MLA also claimed that the Central government was copying all the schemes introduced by the Chief Minister and even Union Ministers praised schemes like Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya but did not extend any financial support. He said that BJP will never be accepted by the people of Telangana who have been constantly reposing faith in Mr. KCR.