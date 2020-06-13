TRS MLA tests COVID-positive

JANGAON DT.

13 June 2020 22:22 IST

10 samples collected from his family members and staff

TRS MLA of Jangaon constituency Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy reportedly tested positive of coronavirus and was admitted to a private hospital in the State capital late on Friday. He was stated to be stable.

As per information, he is the first MLA from Telangana to test positive for the virus. He lives with his family in Hyderabad and visits his Assembly constituency only occasionally.

On June 2, he participated in Telangana Formation Day celebrations in the district and also in farmers’ meetings. On June 5, he attended inauguration of a sub-station at Cheriyal village.

Health officials collected 10 samples from the MLA’s family members and staff. Sources said they were under quarantine in the Noma function hall in Hyderabad.

Officials are trying to trace all those the MLA had contact with during his recent tour to the constituency.