TRS MLA citizenship: HC for possibility of impleading German Consulate

10 August 2021 21:06 IST

‘Why could Centre not secure specific clarification from Germany embassy’

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday asked senior counsel Ravi Kiran Rao to explore the possibility of impleading German Consulate in the writ petition involving Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh’s citizenship issue.

The writ petition filed by Mr. Ramesh of TRS challenging the Union Home Ministry’s order cancelling his Indian citizenship came up for hearing in the HC. While hearing the contentions presented by the MLA’s counsel Y. Rama Rao and private respondent Adi Srinivas’ lawyer Ravi Kiran Rao, the judge observed that the MLA’s citizenship matter was being heard for the last 13 years.

He told Assistant Solicitor General Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao to expedite the process of presenting material evidence to substantiate the stand of the Centre on the matter. The judge sought to know from the ASG as to why the Indian government could not secure specific clarification from Germany embassy over the citizenship of Mr. Ramesh.

The ASG explained that German embassy declined to provide the details on the matter claiming that laws of its country did not permit to disclose such information. Mr. Kiran Rao contended that the MLA had filed an application before the Indian embassy in Berlin seeking Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card to travel to India without visa.

He claimed in that application that he had been residing in Germany since 2013. That evidence was sufficient to declare he had German citizenship, the lawyer said. Mr. Ramesh was also travelling to and fro Germany with that German passport, he said.

Mr. Rama Rao contended that holding German passport would not qualify a person to be German citizen. The onus of securing a clarification from German Consulate over Mr. Ramesh’s citizenship lay with the Central government, he said. The matter was posted to August 24 for next hearing.