TRS Ministers, MPs leave for Delhi on paddy issue

Delegation to seek appointment with PM

A delegation of six Ministers and TRS MPs left Hyderabad for Delhi on Saturday night to pursue for increased quantity of kharif rice to be lifted by the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

Ministers S. Niranjan Reddy (Agriculture) G. Kamalakar (Civil Supplies), E. Dayakar Rao (Panchayat Raj), G. Jagdish Reddy (Energy), V. Prashanth Reddy (Roads and Buildings) and P. Ajay Kumar (Transport) comprised the delegation in addition to MPs.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao instructed the Ministers and party MPs led by floor leaders K. Keshava Rao and N. Nageswara Rao in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, respectively, to go to Delhi and pursue the matter with Union Ministers concerned and Prime Minister.

Mr. Niranjan Reddy already stated that 59.6 lakh tonnes of paddy as agreed upon by the FCI so far has already been procured in Telangana. On milling it as custom rice (raw), the State has to supply 40 lakh tonnes of rice. However, he pointed out that the paddy that had reached procurement centre was less than half the estimated production for the season – around 1.3 crore tonnes to 1.5 crore tonnes as paddy was cultivated in 62.13 lakh acres against 58.6 lakh acres estimated by the Centre.

Before leaving for Delhi, Mr. Reddy alleged that the BJP leaders of Telangana were rendering great injustice to the farming community of the State by playing into the hands of the Centre overlooking the facts. He noted that the Centre was adopting double standards in the matter of paddy/rice procurement from Telangana in the name of raw rice and parboiled rice.

He stated that they were making efforts for appointment of Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain the situation and requesting for higher quantity of rice lifting for the Kharif season.