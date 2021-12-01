TRS members disrupt Parliament proceedings

Hyderabad

01 December 2021 23:53 IST

KTR targets Centre on Twitter

The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) continued its attack on the Central government after targeting it over the paddy procurement issue for the last couple of weeks.

On Wednesday, TRS working president and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao took to Twitter yet again saying NDA stands for No Data Available government. He posted several screen shots of government’s response to issues inside and outside the Parliament saying it has no data.

Mr. Rao further said the government’s “No Data” answers included ‘No data of healthcare staff who died’, ‘No data of MSMEs closed due to COVID-19’, ‘No Data on Migrant workers’ deaths’, ‘No data on job loss during pandemic’, ‘No data on beneficiaries of ₹20 lakh crore package’ and ‘No data of farmers’ deaths in farm law protest.’

Meanwhile, the TRS members in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha continued disrupting the sessions holding protests with placards and slogans on farmers issues.

This was the third day of protests since the Parliament commenced three days ago on Monday.

In the Question Hour they went into the well of the House and despite Speaker Om Birla requesting them, they didn’t relent. The Speaker had to adjourn the House proceedings till noon. When the functioning resumed after 12 noon, the TRS MPs disrupted the proceedings yet again.

Similar scenes were witnessed in the Rajya Sabha too as the TRS members raised slogans and showed placards demanding a national policy procurement of crops.

Other opposition members including the Congress, AAP, Trinamool Congress, DMK and Left parties stood at their seats seeking legal framework to Minimum Support Price (MSP).