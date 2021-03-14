TRS luring voters with cash: Uttam

Congress leaders meet CEO over violation of poll code by TRS

A Congress delegation led by TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy met Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shashank Goel on Saturday urging him to take action against the ruling TRS for “violating the model code of conduct” in MLC elections.

Speaking to reporters later along with former Minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy, and former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav, he alleged that the TRS leaders lured voters by distributing money and forcing private schools to provide their buses to transport voters. He said that the CEO was briefed about “TRS trying to engage fake voters apart from misusing the postal ballots” meant for police personnel on duty, to cast votes in favour of TRS candidates.

‘PV’s picture to win election?’

The TPCC chief strongly objected to the use of a picture of former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao by the TRS and said it was immoral, unethical and illegal for the TRS to seek votes by showing a picture of a Congress leader. He said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao used abusive language against Narasimha Rao when he was alive. Now, after his death, KCR is shamelessly using his picture to win an election, he said.

He said that the Chief Electoral Officer has assured to inquire into the matter raised by the Congress.

Mr. Reddy also said that the CM was cheating employees and would not even give 29% fitment once the MLC polls are over. He desperately leaked the information to the media but employees should be vary of such practices. “TRS should be defeated if the employees want to get their due from the government,” he said.

He added that the jobless youth would not get the promised unemployment allowance of ₹3,016 per month until they give a shock to the CM by electing Congress candidates.

The TPCC chief said that the TRS has gone on a publicity blitzkrieg with advertisements and the Election Commission should find out the source of funding for those advertisements and take appropriate action.