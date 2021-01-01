TRS leaders throng Telangana Bhavan

Hyderabad

01 January 2021 23:11 IST

Ministers, MLAs and TRS leaders thronged the Telangana Bhavan to greet the party working president and Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao on the occasion of New Year.

The Ministers who greeted him included Mahmood Ali, T. Srinivas Yadav, V. Srinivas Goud, M. Malla Reddy, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, Indrakaran Reddy, Sabitha Indra Reddy, MLAs, A. Jeevan Reddy, Narender Reddy, and Malkajgiri incharge Marri Rajashekhar Reddy.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and DGP M. Mahender Reddy met the Minister at Pragathi Bhavan and greeted him.

KTR also flagged off ambulances donated by Munugode Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Karnati Vidyasagar as part of KTR’s campaign “Gift a Smile” on his birthday celebrations last year.

The ambulances worth ₹22 lakhs were donated.