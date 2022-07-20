TRS leader’s son killed in ORR accident  

Youth’s new car rammed a goods carrier; family consents to donate his eyes

Youth’s new car rammed a goods carrier; family consents to donate his eyes

A 27-year-old youth was killed on the spot when the car he was driving rammed a goods vehicle on the Outer Ring Road stretch in Shamshabad police limits on Tuesday.

The police identified the victim as Regatte Dinesh Reddy, son of Regatte Mallikarjun Reddy, a senior TRS leader and former MPP from Narketpally in Nalgonda district.

The accident, according to police, took place near Tondupally village on the ORR, when the youth’s new car rammed a goods carrier. Pictures of the accident showed the temporary registered sedan’s front was crushed, the vehicle had turned on its side and its safety air bags too opened.

Although the police observed that the car was not being driven at a high speed, it was suspected that the driver could have been drowsy and the car might have fallen on its side when he attempted to control it at the last second. The goods carrier only showed minor damage to its rear. Police officials also said the youth was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of accident.

The victim’s body was shifted for further procedure to Osmania General Hospital, where the family consented to donating his eyes.

Meanwhile, condolences to Mallikarjun Reddy’s family poured from all leaders in undivided Nalgonda district.

Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy along with others met the family at the Hospital to comfort them. State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, Government Whip and Alair legislator G. Sunitha expressing sympathies extended their condolences.

Meanwhile, family members made arrangements to shift the mortal remains of Dinesh Reddy to Chervugattu in Narketpally for the final rites scheduled for Wednesday.