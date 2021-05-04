TRS leaders slam Eatala for his outbursts

HYDERABAD

04 May 2021

Party has given political life to him: Vinod Kumar

A day after former minister Eatala Rajender trained his guns directly on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao following an inquiry ordered by the government into the alleged encroachment and land-grabbing by the former, senior Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders have come down heavily against their former colleague.

Minister Koppula Eshwar said Mr. Rajender had himself admitted that he (his family concern) had purchased assigned lands and endowments lands in Achampet-Hakimpet and at Devarayamjal, respectively, and when the government had ordered a probe he was unable to digest it and crying hoarse.

“Rajender joined the party (TRS) in 2003, two years after its formation, and was given ticket to contest 2004 Assembly elections. His contention that he was not given respect in the party is completely false. His allegations against the party and its leadership amount to violation of party discipline in spite of given respect and recognition from day one”, Mr. Eshwar said.

Stating that Mr. Rajender had benefited in different ways, Mr. Eshwar faulted the former’s purchase of assignment lands for his business interests.

Only the government had the right to resume (acquire) assigned lands in large public interest and others were not entitled to do that. He stated that Mr. Rajender was in discontentment for the last four years.

Another Minister Gangula Kamalakar accused Mr. Rajender of being a “wolf in sheep’s clothing” as he never worked for the Backward Classes but tried to gain personally in their name. He went to late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy for his Devarayamjal lands but not for any scheme for BCs, Mr. Kamalakar said and alleged that Mr. Rajender had tried to send leaders of Huzurabad into other parties. There was also no truth in Mr. Rajender’s allegation that even Ministers were ill-treated in Pragathi Bhavan. Instead, the fact was that the Chief Minister would spend long hours with them at review meetings.

Vice-Chairman of the Planning Board B. Vinod Kumar said Mr. Rajender’s spitting venom against the party that had given political life to him was condemnable.

He said TRS had given Kamalapur constituency to Mr. Rajender on a platter as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) had won ZPTC, MPP seats even before he joined it. Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao had given floor leadership to Mr. Rajender twice.