TRS leaders lash out at Revanth for remarks against KCR

‘TPCC chief should stop using vulgar language against the CM’

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) went on an offensive on Tuesday by criticising TS Congress president A. Revanth Reddy for his outbursts against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at the Dalita Girijana Dandora at Indervelli on Monday.

Ministers Vemula Prashanth Reddy and Indrakaran Reddy said that Revanth Reddy should stop using vulgar language against the CM and he has no stature to criticise KCR, who is a ‘tall politician’ in the country.

Mr. Prashanth Reddy said Revanth should get ready to go to jail in the ‘note for vote’ episode as the case was nearing completion. “How dare Revanth says he would send KCR to jail,” he asked and advised him to realise his stature before uttering words against KCR. He challenged Revanth to campaign and win in Huzurabad if he was confident about people’s belief in him.

Stating that Revanth was a liar, Mr. Indrakaran Reddy said people were laughing at the Congress chief and they would take care of him when the time comes. KCR was all for giving rights to the girijans on Podu lands and it would be done soon. The distasteful remarks on KCR would not be spared, he warned.

Former Minister Jogu Ramanna and MLC Puranam Satheesh Kumar at a separate press conference said the Indervelli meeting exposed Revanth Reddy’s lack of history of the place and reminded that it was during the Congress rule that the girijans were shot for seeking their rights.

Mr. Ramanna said it would be have been wise if Revanth had apologised on behalf of the Congress for killing the tribals. In fact, Congress governments never allowed people to visit the memorial and it was developed only after the TRS came to power. Tribal leader Komram Bheem got recognition in the TRS government and a new district was named after him, he said.

Mr. Ramanna accused the Congress that it was unable to digest the Dalita Bandhu scheme and KCR empowering the Dalits with the scheme giving ₹10 lakh to each Dalit family. He also took objection to the remarks that KCR would be sent to jail and said people were aware whom to send behind the bars.

He also ridiculed the Congress claim that more than a lakh of people attended the meeting stating that the capacity of Indervelli was not more than 20,000. He said the Congress chief’s criticism on the ‘family rule’ was ridiculous as KCR’s family members in power were part of the Telangana agitation and were elected by the people.