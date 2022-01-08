TRS leaders lash out at Chouhan

‘MP CM is no match for KCR regarding welfare schemes in TS’

Several TRS leaders, including Ministers, have unleashed a verbal attack against BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who criticised the TRS government and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday.

They remarked that Madhya Pradesh was no match for Telangana on several development and welfare parameters as the latter was among the top five States in the country in contributing to the country’s GDP. “Mr. Chouhan is no match for KCR regarding welfare schemes improving the living standards of people,” they said.

Speaking in Siddipet, Minister Harish Rao sought to know from Mr. Chouhan as how he had come to power after being rejected by the majority. Stating that MP was no match for Telangana in any development parameter, he sought to know why the bigger State was behind smaller Telangana in GSDP, per capita income and why Mr. Chouhan was not providing uninterrupted free power to farmers, free drinking water, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and other welfare schemes.

He recollected how the Chouhan government had shot dead six farmers when they were protesting for farm loan waiver and what action was taken against the accused in the Vyapam job scam in Madhya Pradesh, which claimed the lives of several unemployed youth. On Mr. Chouhan’s comparison of Kaleshwaram project with a bank ATM, Mr. Harish Rao pointed out that it was the Centre that had told Parliament that there was no corruption in the execution of the project.

Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, V. Srinivas Goud and G. Kamalakar alleged here that all BJP leaders who were visiting Telangana were ‘reciting a script’ prepared by the State BJP as dubbing artistes do in films without any knowledge about the ground reality. They stated that TRS was ready for a debate on any development in Telangana with BJP-ruled States.

The Ministers observed that Mr. Chouhan can’t develop MP like Telangana even if he stays a Chief Minister for 10 terms. They also criticised the BJP leaders’ demand for withdrawal of GO 317 and said that withdrawing it would amount to disobeying the Presidential Order itself. Besides, it was necessary to implement the GO for filling up vacancies in government departments.

Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy and Public Undertakings Committee chairman A. Jeevan Reddy also criticised the MP CM for his ‘mindless remarks and allegations against KCR’.