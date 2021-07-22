TRS leader slapped with ₹ 4.55 lakh penalty

Koushik Reddy puts up several unauthorised hoardings on the occasion of his joining the TRS

Courting a storm of complaints on social media from Congress party leaders and enraged citizens, the Enforcement wing of GHMC has removed several unauthorised hoardings allegedly erected by TRS leader P. Koushik Reddy and slapped him with heavy penalty.

The leader, who recently quit the Congress party, was held responsible for several illegal hoardings on the western part of the city on the occasion of his joining the TRS, and levied a total fine of ₹ 4.55 lakh.

In all, 13 flexis and hoardings were removed from various locations such as Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Kondapur, Gachibowli, and Khajaguda, and fines ranging from ₹ 5,000 up to ₹ 1 lakh have been levied for each instance of violation.

Prior to that, the Director of Enforcement, Vigilance, and Disaster Management Vishwajit Kampati had to face the wrath of Twitterati, Congress leaders such as Anjan Kumar Yadav and Dasoju Sravan Kumar among them, over the illegal hoardings condoned everywhere.