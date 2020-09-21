TRS leader held for assaulting woman

Hyderabad

21 September 2020 23:55 IST

Serilingampally TRS corporator Ragam Nagender Yadav, 53, who was accused of physically abusing a woman on the night of September 12, has been arrested by Cyberbad police on Saturday. However, the arrest was announced only on Monday evening.

On September 13, the victim, a fashion designer from Nallagandla, lodged a complaint with the police stating that while she was returning home, she noticed a car of the accused parked beside her on the road. “As there was no space to pass other vehicles, I requested the security people to inform the car owner to take the car aside and give side to the other vehicles to pass smoothly,” she told the police.

“When security informed Yadav, he came out of his house and took his car to a side after a heated argument with me and my family members. After a few minutes, he came to our villa again and picked up a quarrel with me,” the victim said.

Advertising

Advertising

While the victim’s sister was recording the whole incident on her phone, the TRS corporator pushed the woman and slapped her.

Based on her complaint, a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Yadav, who was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.