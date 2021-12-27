TRS lashes out at Cong., BJP for protests on unemployment, paddy

HYDERABAD

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders have lashed out at both Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for planning/staging protests on the issues of paddy procurement and unemployment in the State.

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy said both the “national” parties are raising the issue of paddy/rice procurement blaming the State government when the Centre and the Food Corporation India are the culprits. He ridiculed the Congress leaders plan to hold ‘Rythu Rachhabanda’ at Erravelli.

The Minister reiterated that the State government is very clear on the issue ever since the Centre had started playing politics around the issue. The State government had been explaining farmers that the FCI had refused to buy paddy/parboiled rice produced from this rabi season. However, the farmers were given free hand to raise the crop for their own consumption or by having buy-back arrangement with rice millers, private traders or seed companies. It was also told to farmers that the State government would not open any paddy procurement centres for rabi season. Mr. Niranjan Reddy suggested both the Congress and BJP to fight for ensuring minimum support price for all crops and to increase the quantity only up to 25% of the crops procured under MSP operations. On the other hand, the BJP leaders who had provoked farmers to go for paddy itself in the beginning of this season had gone silent on it now and had picked up the issue of unemployment when nearly nine lakh vacancies remain unfilled in the Central government offices. Other leaders including Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, legislators M. Gopal, K. Venkatesh, Balka Suman, T. Bhanuprasad Rao, T. Mahesh Reddy, N. Bhagath and others alleged that both the Congress and BJP were enacting dramas on the issues of paddy procurement and unemployment. They sought to know from BJP as to how many Telangana youth were given Central government jobs during the last seven years and alleged that the credit of taking unemployment from 56.% to 9.4% should go only to the present BJP government.

They also suggested the BJP leaders to get national project status to Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme in case they have any say with the central leadership.