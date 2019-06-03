‘TRS laid strong foundation for golden Telangana’

Minister for Health Eatala Rajender said the State government, in the last five years, has laid a strong foundation for the transformation of the newly-formed Telangana into a ‘golden State’. It has already emerged a role model in launching several welfare and development programmes.

Participating in the State Formation Day celebrations at Police Parade Grounds here on Sunday, he said Telangana has won accolades in the implementation of several welfare programmes forcing other States to implement the same for the benefit of people. Listing out several welfare schemes, he said the State has set a milestone in the execution and completion of Kaleshwara Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) in a time-bound manner.

Terming the KLIP as an engineering marvel in the country, he said the project would provide irrigation sources to about 85% agricultural land in the State. He said they have made all arrangements for lifting 2 tmc Godavari water every day from the KLIP from July this year, and added that they would lift three tmc of water per day next year.

With regard to medical and health department, he said distributing KCR Kits to women has helped in increasing institutional deliveries in government hospitals, and added that they have distributed 16,231 KCR Kits in the district so far. There were more than 1,000 deliveries per month at 150-bed mother and child healthcare centre in Karimnagar town, he said.

Mr. Rajender also claimed that the Karimnagar Police Commissionerate has secured fourth place in the country in the maintenance of law and order. He lauded the police for installation of over 5,000 CCTV cameras for prevention and detection of crime.

Earlier, the Minister paid floral tributes to Telangana martyrs at Martyrs’ Memorial and Telangana Talli. MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, Mayor S. Ravinder Singh, Collector Sarfaraz Ahmad, Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy and others were also present.