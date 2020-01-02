TRS is totally opposed to CAA, says KTR

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and IT Minister K T Rama Rao on Thursday said the party was totally opposed to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the party’s stand was made clear in Parliament itself when the bill was opposed.

In response to a news report published in The Hindu on Thursday, he said the report had attributed unverified comments to him, and it sent a wrong message to people.

“I have not made any such comments and there is no ambiguity on our party’s stand on the issue since the beginning,” he told The Hindu.

Mr Rama Rao argued that when the bill had already become an Act, there was no way the party could now support it, and that too after voting against it in Parliament.

The party’s opposition to the CAA was due to the exclusion of Muslims as the Constitution did not discriminate against people in the name of religion, he said.