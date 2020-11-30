‘TRS is threatening people, BJP is communalising’

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad

30 November 2020 00:05 IST

TPCC chief discusses the party’s achievements and being not-so-visible in the GHMC poll campaign

The contribution of BJP and TRS to Hyderabad’s development is nil, says Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy.

While the TRS is threatening people that the city would be destroyed unless it was elected in the GHMC polls, the BJP is instilling fear among people by raking up communal issues, he points out in an interview with The Hindu. Excerpts:

Congress is not being seriously in these elections and the fight seems to be between TRS and BJP. What's your view on this perception?

Both the BJP and TRS are creating a media hype through packages and raking up sensational issues. Since we are unable to spend [money], we are blacked out. The intention of BJP is clear while inviting national leaders for the campaign. There is no talk of betterment of Hyderabad anywhere.

TRS has failed on all fronts and that is why it is following the BJP’s narrative and trying to threaten people to vote for it by projecting BJP as a danger as it has nothing else to show. Not a single promise of 2016 manifesto has been fulfilled.

Do you think Hyderabadis will buy the communal argument that the political parties are putting up?

There is a clear understanding between the BJP and MIM in helping each other. MIM-West Bengal chief has exposed it saying MIM was helping BJP polarise the voters and he left the party. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejrival also made the same allegations. Here too, both BJP and MIM are trying to incite communal feelings. But Hyderabadis are aware of these divisive forces and they will not fall into their trap.

What is Congress’ objection to BJP national leaders visiting the city for campaigning?

What does Yogi Adityanath have to do with Hyderabad? And he comes and talks about changing the city’s name. Hyderabad is a big brand in itself and no one is asking for the name-change. Other leaders are here to just whip up the emotions on religious lines.

Actually, it reflects the poor quality of BJP leadership in the State.

What is your party’s poll plank?

We are explaining our achievements. We have a fantastic track record. The Pharma Hub visited by the Prime Minister came into existence during Congress governments. People should remember that the city’s prestigious institutions like BHEL, HAL, ECIL, NFC, HMT, DRDO and Midhani were established by the Congress. We built the new airport and Outer Ring Road, and the metro rail is our achievements. We brought Krishna and Godavari river water to Hyderabad; neither BJP nor TRS has any contribution to it. People should see our achievements rather than simply falling for emotional issues. ‘Defeat corrupt TRS and communal BJP and MIM’ is our slogan.

The same issues dominated in 2016 GHMC elections and 2018 Assembly elections without much success. Has the party failed to take the achievements to the people?

In 2016 GHMC elections, TRS had just come to power and people had great expectations. After seven years of rule in Telangana and five years in GHMC, people have realised the true face and colour of TRS. They are only good at sloganeering. Claims of KTR about ₹67,000 crore being spent on the city development are just hollow and most of it is pocketed by the TRS leadership. TRS and BJP have done incalculable damage by abolishing the Information Technology and Investment Region project sanctioned by the Manmohan Singh government with ₹2.5 crore investment. That had the potential of generating 50 lakh jobs.

Have the defections from Congress hurt it and sent a message to people that BJP is the alternative?

It is wrong. It is just media hype and TRS and BJP are trying to damage the party. Show me one big leader who has left Congress. A couple of people who were suspended by the party have gone and no one else.