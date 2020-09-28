TRS indulges in double-speak, says AICC State in-charge

Party works in tune with BJP, alleges Manickam Tagore

AICC in-charge for Telangana Congress, Manickam Tagore has said that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) party speaks in two different languages in Telangana and New Delhi, citing the stand taken by them on various bills brought in by the NDA government. Our effort will be to expose how this party works in tune with the Bharatiya Janata Party, and will work with a mission to bring back the Congress party to power in Telangana in 2023.

In an informal chat with the reporters here after this three-day visit to Telangana, he said local leadership will be given a freehand and they should fight it out with the government here. Representatives of the high command will only assist them and not boss over, he maintained.

Arguing that difference of opinion is not groupism, he said ultimately everyone’s aim is to bring Congress back to power. “Despite the differences, we will fight as a team,” he said.

Mr. Tagore was confident that defeating the TRS is not a big challenge despite the ruling party’s financial muscle and said while the TRS is confident of money politics, Congress is confident of voters. Just like Tamil Nadu, people of Telangana are emotional and the party has an emotional connect with the people. Opportunities for youngsters will be given, he said adding that the party is working on developing young leadership at the lower level. Though the TRS snatched away the leaders systematically, the party has enough reserve strength, he felt.

On the leadership change in the State, he refused to reveal any details saying the TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and AICC president Sonia Gandhi know better about the issue. “I am yet to speak to madam after being appointed as in-charge,” he said.