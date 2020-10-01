TRS has no right to seek votes in Graduate MLC polls: Vamshichand

‘TRS insensitive towards students, graduates, employees and teachers’

AICC secretary and former MLA Ch. Vamshichand Reddy said that the TRS has no right to seek votes of graduates and teachers and appealed to those sections to be aware of another round of empty promises to be made to them.

He said the TRS cannot ask votes in the Graduate MLC elections given its insensitivity towards the students, graduates, employees and teachers for ‘deceiving’ them throughout these six years.

“They all played a vital role in Telangana agitation and the TRS government just ignored them after making huge promises once it came to power,” he said.

How can the TRS leaders now visit the districts for voter enrolment of graduates, he asked and said the educated sections should question the government’s unfulfilled promises when the TRS leaders visit them for enrolment.

“On behalf of the Congress party, I request all the graduates of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Warangal and Khammam to get enrolled in the membership programme to teach a lesson to the TRS government,” he said.

Mr. Vamshichand accused the government of remaining silent for years on PRC, IR, DA, transfers and promotions, and cutting the salaries and pensions of the employees during the lockdown.

He alleged that 7,000 field assistants, 27,000 sweepers in schools and colleges, engineers of Mission Bhagheeratha, contract and outsourcing employees in GHMC and universities were fired by the government.

On the other hand, notifications for Group 1, Group 2 and Group 3 were not issued during the last six years. More than 30,000 teacher posts have been lying vacant and not a single recruitment has taken place in colleges and universities, he said.

He demanded the government to recruit 1.5 lakhs vacant posts and an additional 1.2 lakh posts created through retirements. He also wanted to keep its election promise of ₹3,016 unemployment allowance for the graduates.