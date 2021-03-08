TRS has no moral right to seek votes: Laxman

HYDERABAD

‘Unemployment rate has sky-rocketed ever since TRS came to power’

Senior BJP leader and National OBC Morcha president K. Laxman alleged on Sunday that the TRS leadership has “no ethical or moral right” to seek votes from educated people when scores of vacancies in the government have not been filled up yet and the unemployment rate is at an all time high in Telangana.

“TRS working president and Minister K.T. Rama Rao has been making all kinds of comments without explaining what his government has done for the sake of educated voters like unemployed youth, teachers, employees and pensioners in the last six years,” he said at a press conference.

The unemployment rate among graduates and post graduates has only sky-rocketed ever since the TRS came to power from 7.3% in 2014 to 27.7% and 31.3%, respectively. One of main reasons for the formation of Telangana was provision of government jobs and youth, who were in the forefront of the agitation, and they have been left high and dry, said Mr. Laxman.

“Teachers’ salaries are being delayed while employees and pensioners have been waiting in vain for the implementation of the pay revision commission yet but not even interim relief has been provided,” accused the BJP leader.

Questioning the government figures of recruitment, he said that the TS Public Service Commission chairman G. Chakrapani himself admitted to filling 30,000-odd vacancies and another 20,000 personnel were recruited in the police department whereas none of the posts of retired employees and new posts on account of formation of new districts, was filled.