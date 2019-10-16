‘TRS has adopted hostile approach towards RTC staff’

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Renuka Chowdhury on Wednesday lambasted the TRS government for allegedly adopting a “hostile” approach towards the striking TSRTC employees with callous disregard for the agony of the latter and unmindful of growing public outcry against its “dictatorial tendencies”.

Ms. Renuka consoled the family members of the deceased RTC driver, D. Srinivas Reddy, at Raparthinagar and later participated in a demonstration held in support of the ongoing RTC strike here on Wednesday. Speaking to newsmen at Sanjeeva Reddy Bhavan late in the afternoon, she slammed Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for allegedly adopting a rigid attitude towards RTC employees. The government is indebted to the RTC employees who created valuable assets worth thousands of crores for the Corporation by toiling hard day and night over the past several years, she said, adding that the TRS regime was turning a deaf ear to the just demands of the employees by ignoring the vital role played by them in separate Telangana movement.

Resentment is growing among all sections over the utter failure of the TRS government to deliver on its pre-poll promises made to farmers, employees, unemployed youths and others, she alleged.

The hostile attitude of the TRS government deprived thousands of striking RTC employees of their salary leaving them distraught during the festival season, Ms. Renuka said, adding that the persons at the helm should initiate steps to resolve their long-pending demands and avert a “Black Deepavali”.