TRS groups clash in Goshamahal

Two groups of Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) clashed in the presence of Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali at Ramkote during a party meeting called to review the upcoming GHMC and MLC elections.

The meeting conducted at a function hall for Goshamahal party leaders and Mr. Mahmood Ali was the chief guest.

Arguments started between two groups when some activists questioned as to why a senior leader, R.V. Mahender, was not called onto the stage.

His objections were overruled by another group and after heated arguments, the two groups pushed each other right in front of the Home Minister.

Mr. Mahmood Ali could just watch them clash and do nothing to stop them even as other leaders tried to pacify the groups.

The meeting resumed later.

However, the groups clashed again after the Home Minister left the venue.