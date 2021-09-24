‘TRS Govt. is yet to furnish accounts for Central funds’

Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Dadarao Dhanve Patil on Friday alleged that the TRS government had not furnished any accounts to date for the funds it had received from Modi Government despite being given liberally for various welfare and development schemes.

While the Modi government was giving subsidy of ₹22 per kg for wheat, TRS Government was giving only ₹1; the Centre was providing ₹37 per kg of rice being given whereas TRS was contributing just ₹1, yet Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao claimed credit for providing subsidy grains to poor, he said.

Mr. Patil, who was addressing a press conference after participating in the ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ of Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Rajanna-Sircilla district, said he was deputed by Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Sah and party president J P Nadda to visit Telangana and explain the achievements and development works funded by the Central government in TS and expose “fake promises” of Mr. Rao

The global community had appreciated the foresight of the PM in taking timely measures to fight against corona pandemic which had crippled the economy of the world, the Minister said and pointed out that the Centre had been giving free ration to 80 crore people till the Deepavali festival benefiting many, who had lost their jobs and livelihoods due to the pandemic.

With regard to the railway projects in TS, he said while he had been reviewing the progress of pending works, the fact that neither Mr. Rao nor his son, who is also a senior Minister, K.T. Rama Rao, had met him till now about the issue. There was discontent in the public on the functioning of the TRS government as the Chief Minister had failed to fulfil any promise made to people in the last seven years like making a Dalit CM, allotment of three-acre land, providing one lakh jobs, double bedroom houses and free education from KG to PG, etc.

Praising Mr. Sanjay’s programme, he said people from all walks of life had been giving good support as he was listening to their woes when there was no such effort from the TRS and Congress.

At a separate press conference, national OBC Morcha president K. Laxman charged the CM with having mortgaged the interests of Telangana and weaker sections for the Majlis Party benefit. By linking the proposed ST quota with that of the minorities and putting it across to the Centre, he sought to wash his hands of the issue so the cadre should expose this double standards of Mr. Rao, he added.