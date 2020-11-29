‘TRS govt. will collapse after GHMC polls’

HYDERABAD

29 November 2020 00:26 IST

Ruling party MLAs will revolt, says the State BJP chief

Telangana BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday predicted the “collapse of the TRS government after the GHMC elections” and claimed the ruling party “MLAs will revolt” against the leadership.

"Police officers parroting Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's efforts to scare the citizens from voting should realise this government is not permanent. People are with us and it is certain BJP will come to power to put an end to the corrupt family rule and establish a government working for the poor," he said, during his public meetings at Ramnagar, Gandhinagar and other places.

Flanked by senior leaders K. Laxman and Jitender Reddy, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief extolled the citizens to "vote without fear" and support his party to bring about a change in the city development and progress.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) always stands by the people rain or shine unlike TRS leaders. Those questioning the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others to the city should tell us why CM KCR did not step out even once from Pragati Bhavan or his farm house to console the affected families when the city faced the recent deluge," he said.

He went on: "His farmhouse is a short distance away from Bharat Biotec firm manufacturing the COVID-19 vaccine.

What stopped him from visiting the facility? TRS leaders are not interested in vaccine since they do not want vaccine to come out as their connivance with the corporate hospitals in charging hefty bills for COVID-19 treatment will be exposed," he claimed.

The party was committed to delivering free vaccine when it was unveiled and provide free treatment for those infected if elected to power.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation got a revenue of ₹6,000 crore and if necessary, funds would be sourced from the Centre for the city’s development.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader said he was scared of cases foisted against him and was ready to fight for the cause of the people “till his last breath”.

“I am not scared of death and I already told my family about this," he said. Those talking of Telangana self-respect should answer why so many farmers and students were committing suicides during the TRS regime, he added.

Kishan road show

In a separate road show in Secunderabad, Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy said CM KCR had the right to seek vote only if he had fulfilled a single promise made in the previous elections. "Where was he when 15 lakh people were suffereing from floods? What happened to his assurance of changing the city landscape? Telangana State has not been formed to benefit the KCR and Owaisi families," he said and appealed for support for his party as it would implement its manifesto in toto.