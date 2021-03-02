TRS govt. to blame for ITIR project cancellation: BJP

HYDERABAD

02 March 2021 22:48 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has put the entire blame for the cancelled Information Technology & Investment Region (ITIR) on the TRS government for having “failed to provide the required infrastructure support in the form of extension of metro rail and MMTS rail link project to the Shamshabad Airport”, according to its president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday.

In a communication to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, a copy of which was released to the media, Mr. Sanjay Kumar stated that there was no point in addressing letters to the Centre holding it responsible when the government here did not take the required steps and this was even mentioned in the Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) report in 2017.

Construction of radial roads connecting Moosapet to BHEL, Punjagutta to Mutthangi and Uppal to Annojiguda was also supposed to have been taken up as part of the project for connectivity to various clusters and manufacturing zones on the suburbs. The same was brought to the notice of the IT Department here but there was no action, besides the Centre was not sent regular reports on the any progress of the works proposed, he charged.

The TRS leadership had decided to “politicise” the project only because of the MLC elections round the corner and in order to “mislead the educated voters”, he observed. The BJP leader further claimed that the Centre had, in fact, cleared two greenfield manufacturing zones of E-City and another at Maheshwaram where already 23 firms had proposed to set up plants with an investment of ₹2,296 crore of which eight firms started functioning with over ₹1,000 crore investment and employing 1,300, he added.