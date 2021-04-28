TRS govt. to be blamed for COVID spike: Bandi Sanjay

‘Govt. done little to improve health infrastructure and is now criticising the Centre for everything’

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed that the COVID-19 situation is alarming across the State and the government here is trying to shift the blame on the Central government to cover up its own “lackadaisical attitude”.

“The TRS government has been underreporting deaths and cases despite many, from old to young, dying in droves due to lack of proper medicare in government facilities and unable to pay the high bills in the private hospitals. Has this government or Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao conducted a single review meeting on the COVID management? People have been left to fend for themselves like last year,” charged party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar at a press conference on Wednesday.

The BJP had approached the State Election Commission (SEC) and Governor seeking postponement of local body polls but with the TRS wanting to win the elections at any cost, did not pay heed and it had no option but to fight it out. “We followed all COVID protocols and did not organise huge meetings like the Chief Minister’s which became a super spreader,” he maintained, brushing away questions about “political parties responsibility in controlling the virus spread”.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar demanded that the government immediately implement the Centre’s ‘Ayushman Bharat’ medical insurance scheme to save people in need and questioned the delay after accepting to take it up three months ago. “What is the problem of KCR in implementing it. Even Arogyasri is not being implemented. Is this not playing politics over people’s lives so that the credit is denied to the Central government?” he wondered.

The BJP leader pointed out that the government has been asserting it was ready to face any second wave but having done little to improve the health infrastructure, is now criticising the Centre for everything from oxygen, drugs and vaccines. “This government lacked advance planning and it wants Centre to supply everything why do we need it? What prevented having discussions with city based Bharat Biotec to seek sufficient vaccine supplies, why is TIMS Gachibowli and other places understaffed?,” he sought to know.

Neither the Chief Minister nor his party leaders propagated the importance of getting vaccinated. “People also threw caution to the winds since KCR himself had dismissed the virus to be of no consequence and now, we are witnessing the current pathetic situation with patients running around for proper medicare,” he pointed out.

The BJP president was also confident of the party candidates performing well in the municipal elections for Warangal, Siddipet and Khammam. He urged election authorities and the police to ensure peaceful polling ahead acting sternly against “criminals”.