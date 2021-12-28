TRS govt. ‘incompetent and miller-friendly’, says Uttam

Paddy was sown in 150 acres at KCR’s farmhouse, but he is discouraging farmers, says Madhu Yaskhi

Nalgonda MP and former TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has claimed that the ‘incompetence’ of TRS government has led to the present paddy crisis and it also reflects how Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has lost control over the administration.

No official has any clue about what’s happening in their departments as the entire administration is being run by a few persons and this has led to collapse of the system and farmers are now paying the price, he said at a press conference here.

Terming the TRS government as miller-friendly and not farmer-friendly, he alleged that the millers have defaulted on payments for one lakh tonnes of rice in the last two years, but the government has no courage to question them. Or is it that they both have colluded, he asked.

Mr. Reddy said the TRS government has played with the lives of thousands of farmers by accepting to procure only 40 lakh metric tonnes at a meeting called by the Central government on August 17, 2020. Why did the government agree for so little when the CM was repeatedly claiming of increased production. “In the same meeting smaller States like Chattisgarh and Punjab promised 113 lakh MT and 45 lakh MT. It means the government was clueless of what was happening at the ground level,” he said.

The Nalgonda MP asked the farmers to sow paddy for the Yasangi season as they can’t pay the price for the government’s inefficiency. The farmers have not even been educated on alternate crops and asking them not to sow paddy was sheer incompetence. “Farmers need to be prepared for crop changes in advance with government incentives as well,” he said.

Buying votes

TPCC Campaign Committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi alleged that KCR was busy buying votes in Huzurabad when he had to concentrate on paddy procurement. It is clear that both the BJP and TRS have colluded to cheat the farmers, he said, adding what moral right KCR has got to ask farmers not to sow paddy when he himself has sown paddy in 150 acres in his farmhouse. Kisan Congress national vice-president M. Kodanda Reddy was also present.