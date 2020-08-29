TRS govt. has failed to add to hospital infra in 6 years: Bhatti

CLP leader visits two more district hospitals to assess ground situation

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka has accused the government of failing to increase the number of beds at government hospitals in the last six years and added that the existing hospitals and infrastructure were created by the previous governments.

On the fourth day of his 11-day visit of government hospitals, Mr. Bhatti visited the Kamareddy district hospitals along with former Minister Mohd. Ali Shabbir, and Medak government hospital on Saturday. He said the hospital was converted into a 100-bed hospital by the Congress government in 1994 and continues to be in the same state. Even after Kamareddy was created as a district, its capacity was not enhanced though Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said it would be upgraded to a 35-bed hospital.

Mr. Bhatti said it was “shameful” that both hospitals that serve two big districts don’t have even CT scan facility, leaving poor and middle-class people to their fate. Of the 10 civil surgeon posts, nine are vacant in both hospitals, he said, asking whether this government has any sense of responsibility towards public health.

Criticising the Chief Minister, he said he had forgotten the same people who assisted him during the Telangana agitation and gave him power with lot of hope. “But the CM instead has chosen to rest at his farmhouse than being among them giving confidence. People are so annoyed with the government that they are resorting to abuses,” he stated. He said the situation in the districts was dismal and doctors are also helpless as they are unable to meet the demands in view of shortage of manpower and infrastructure.

The CLP leader also demanded the government release a statement on the funds spent to deal with coronavirus. “The CM said he has spent ₹1,000 crore on COVID patients, but despite our repeated demands, he is not willing to reveal the figures,” he said.