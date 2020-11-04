TRS gets possession of land in Delhi for party office

Hyderabad

Two plots measuring 550 square metres each in Vasant Vihar handed over to the TRS

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) secured 1,100 square metres of land in New Delhi for construction of its office in the national capital.

Two plots measuring 550 square metres each in Vasant Vihar were handed over to the TRS by the Land and Development Office of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Wednesday to Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy.

Mr. Reddy, in a statement, said that it was a moment of pride for the people of Telangana and the TRS party workers as they can now construct a majestic building for the party in the national capital. He said the dream of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was realised with the Centre handing over the land. “KCR has led a two-decade-long fight for Telangana and the dream of having a party office in New Delhi has also been realised thanks to him,” he said, adding he was lucky to have been asked to accept the land on behalf of the party.

The Ministry of Urban Housing had earlier written a letter to the TRS president and the Chief Minister, informing him about the land allocation on October 9. The construction of the party office will start soon.