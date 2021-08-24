TRS focus on Dalit Bandhu success, not Huzurabad polls: KTR

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and MA&UD Minister K.T. Rama Rao at the TRS Executive Committee meeting on Tuesday.

Hyderabad

24 August 2021 23:23 IST

‘KCR asked us to spread the intentions of the scheme widely’

TRS is not worried about the outcome of the Huzurabad bypoll. It is more concerned about the larger picture of ensuring the success of the Dalit Bandhu scheme in the constituency that is bound to change the very narrative of Dalit development in the country, TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after the TRS Executive Committee meeting here, he said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has guided them on the historic necessity of making the scheme a success. “The CM’s focus in the meeting was on the need for the scheme and how the country would see it as a project worth emulating if it was successfully implemented. So he asked us to spread the intentions of the scheme widely,” he said.

Dismissing Huzurabad election as a minor issue for the TRS, he said that the constituency name was not even uttered once in the meeting presided by the CM. “We have been winning elections in Huzurabad and the erstwhile Kamalapur constituency since 2001. It may be a huge election for some but not for us. We will discuss about it once the notification is issued. Till then our focus is on better things.”

The working president, who is also the Municipal and IT Minister, advised the Opposition parties to make constructive contribution to the scheme by guiding Dalits on using the money in a productive way. Referring to similar demands for others, he said Dalits were at the bottom of the social and economical pyramid and they deserve the support first.

TRS office in New Delhi

Foundation for the new TRS office in New Delhi would be laid on September 2 by the Chief Minister in the presence of all Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other public representatives. It would be built on 1,200 sq. mts. and the permission has already been granted.

Mr. KTR said the constitution of TRS village committees will also start on the same day while the mandal, municipal, city and district committees will be formed in the same month. The 20th anniversary of the party establishment will be conducted in October or November.