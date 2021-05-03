TRS flays Revanth for not welcoming probe

HYDERABAD

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has criticised Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy for not welcoming a probe ordered by the State government with a committee of senior IAS officers into the encroachment of Endowments lands at Devarayamjal in Medchal-Malkajigiri district.

Government Whip Balka Suman, who spoke to newspersons on Monday night, said the probe would bring out the benami holdings of several leaders there, including the godowns constructed by them. He stated that it would also bring out landholdings, if any, by TRS leaders and Namasthe Telangana newspaper.

He hoped that the probe would bring out the land-grabbing history of several leaders, including their benami dealings and transactions.

