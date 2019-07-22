TRS failed to rescue farmers, says BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district president P. Ganga Reddy said the TRS government has failed to rescue farmers who have been in dire straits owing to the prevailing drought conditions in the State.

Listing out the TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s promises made to turmeric and red jowar farmers during his election campaign in the district, he said till date, bonus on both the crops has not been not sanctioned.

The market intervention scheme meant for ensuring remunerative price for the two crops has also not been implemented, he pointed out. Addressing a press conference here on Monday, he said the district has been reeling under severe drought and seeds sown in many areas have not germinated, which only means loss to the farmers.

Though it has been one-and-a-half months since the kharif season began, no officer from the agriculture or other departments have made field visits to advice the farmers on cultivating an alternative crop, he added.

Mr. Ganga Reddy said though the government claimed that it sanctioned ₹30 crore for turmeric park, no one knows how the money was spent.

Turmeric board

He also alleged that the TRS leaders were creating hurdles to the efforts of the BJP to find a solution to the establishment of turmeric board.

The party State executive member B. Laxminarsaiah and others were also present on the occasion.