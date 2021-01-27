TRS decries Uttam’s corruption slur on KCR

Hyderabad

27 January 2021 23:59 IST

The TRS hit back at TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy for his remarks of corruption against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

At a press conference here, Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy and Rythu Bandhu Samiti Chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said Congress speaking on corruption was a joke and they were ready with a discussion on the six-year rule of TRS and sixty-year rule of Congress with development as the agenda. They said Telangana stood on the top in the country on all developmental parameters and the Congress was unable to digest the fact. Congress leaders were resorting to baseless allegations against the CM to divert attention from their failures.

Mr. Jagadish Reddy blamed the Congress for flourosis in Nalgonda district and said TRS provided drinking water to each and every household through Mission Bhagiratha driving away flourosis once and for all. Aren’t the Congress leaders ashamed of their neglect of Telangana for B-forms from the Andhra leaders, he asked.

Advertising

Advertising

He also blamed the Congress leaders for their failure to ensure irrigation water supply for tail-end lands under the left canal in Nalgonda district. “You are responsible for farmers forced to depend on borewells for the last 30 years,” he accused the Congress leaders.

Mr. Rajeshwar Reddy said Congress must desist from making baseless allegations on the TRS and the irrigation projects, and also the loans raised for the projects. “Government has raised loans within the permissible limits,” he said.

Mr. Reddy reminded that Congress government could earn just ₹ 36 crore on sand between 2004 and 2014 while the sand policy of the TRS government earned ₹ 3,780 crore since 2015 for the State exchequer.