TRS corruption has surpassed Cong., TD govts: Bandi Sanjay

BJP is not against any community, says State party chief

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday charged the ruling TRS government saying that its ‘corruption’ has surpassed even that of the erstwhile Telugu Desam and Congress governments in united Andhra Pradesh.

“Telangana people are now fed up with this corruption, family dominance and tyrannical rule. They are looking up to our party as the next alternative and this became clear going by the overwhelming response during the Praja Sangrama Yatra. We have to highlight the government’s failures and unfulfilled promises to people,” he said, addressing a training programme at the party office in the presence of senior leaders, including National OBC president K. Laxman and others.

Stating that people will eventually “reject rulers with corruption and dictatorial tendencies,” he alluded to the previous governments at the Centre and State which had met this fate. “People expect that the BJP government will bring in development and serve the poor ... without indulging in corrupt practices, hence the onus is on the partymen to strengthen people’s confidence in us,” he said.

The BJP is not against any community but will strongly fight against the ‘traitors’. Partymen should highlight that every section of the society are disillusioned as they have been cheated by the government, he charged.

“Old City in Hyderabad has not seen any development because the Majlis party aligns itself with any party that comes to power, be it Congress, Telugu Desam or the TRS now, but does nothing. People there are more aware of this,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the party’s OBC morcha held a protest outside the BC Bhavan demanding release of scholarships and funds for fee reimbursement as the pendancy has topped ₹3,000 crore. Students and parents are under pressure with the respective college managements demanding fee payment. When the SC/ST and minority students are getting scholarships and fee reimbursements, why is it being denied to BC children, questioned A. Bhaskar Raj, BC morcha president.

With regard to loan disbursal, about 5.5 lakh are eligible as was announced in the last Assembly session but not a single penny has been sanctioned till date, he alleged.