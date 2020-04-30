TRS corporator booked

Yosufguda corporator Sanjay Goud was booked by the Hyderabad police on Wednesday for violating the lockdown norms by venturing out of the containment zone.

The accused TRS corporator’s house in Venkatagiri falls in a containment zone after seven of a family living in a house, adjacent to his, tested positive for COVID-19. One of them died and six persons are under observation at Gandhi Hospital.

Jubilee Hills police, who registered a suo motu case under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of IPC and Section 51 of Disaster Management Act, said Mr. Goud was coming out every day to participate in food distribution and other programmes organised in his area by violating the norms laid down in containment zones.

Despite repeated requests from police, the corporator used to come out of the containment zone citing medical emergency and other reasons to attend the various programmes, Inspector K Sattaiah said.

“People living in the red zones should not venture out. But he turned a deaf ear to our repeated requests, as a result, a case was booked against him,” he said, adding that the corporator could be a potential carrier of coronavirus as his house was next to that of the positive patients. Police said Mr. Goud also organised essential commodities distribution programmes with no prior notice to the authorities concerned and failed to ensure social distancing.