TRS continues its rant against Eatala

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has alleged that former minster Eatala Rajender who joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday had prepared his script of switching loyalty six years ago itself and his oversight of issues concerning the State during his meeting with national leaders of BJP was an indication of it.

Government Chief Whip D. Vinay Bhaskar observed here on Tuesday that Mr. Rajender’s fight was not for self-respect but for his existence and an attempt to safeguard his properties acquired illegally. Stating that people of Telangana were unable to digest Mr. Rajender’s switch to BJP, he said the way he was admitted into party itself, in a lukewarm manner, was an indication of his stature there.

Speaking to news persons along with MLC M. Srinivas Reddy, the TRS leader said Mr. Rajender was among very few leaders in the party to have received the blessings of party chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao as there were umpteen instances of it including his elevation as Legislature Party leader first and a Minister later.

Mr. Vinay Bhaskar sought to why Mr. Rajender who joined BJP in the presence of Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan did not even raise the issue of skyrocketing price of petrol and diesel.

Mr. Srinivas Reddy questioned Mr. Rajender how he joined a communal party such as BJP by claiming himself as the one with communist ideology.