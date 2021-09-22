TRS, Congress supporters clash outside Revanth’s house

Activists of the ruling TRS and the Congress clashing outside Revanth Reddy’s residence in Hyderabad on Tuesday

Hyderabad

22 September 2021

TRS workers try to lay siege to Congress leader’s residence protesting his remarks on KTR

The Twitter war between Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy spilled over to the streets when the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Congress cadres clashed at Mr. Reddy’s residence on Tuesday, pelting stones and attacking each other with sticks.

A group of TRS workers tried to lay siege to Mr. Reddy’s residence in Banjara Hills, and burn his effigy while protesting against his remarks on Mr. Rama Rao. TRS workers reached the place raising slogans against the Congress leader. Congress supporters clashed with them. Even as the supporters entered into an argument, some people from both the groups started pelting stones and attacking with sticks. The police intervened and separated both the groups, avoiding a major clash. The TRS workers were pushed away from the place by the police.

Congress condemns

The Congress party strongly condemned the attack.TPCC senior vice-president Mallu Ravi called for State-wide protest against the attack on the TPCC president’s residence.

At a press conference later, TPCC Campaign Committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud and senior leaders Addanki Dayakar, Bellaiah Naik, Sudheer Reddy and Kalva Sujtha condemned the attack and alleged that the TRS government was resorting to physical attacks on those questioning them and also foisting false cases against the Congress workers.

Mr. Goud said the party would open a call centre at Gandhi Bhavan to provide legal help to the cadre being threatened by the police. He alleged that only KCR’s family was ruling the State and Ministers and MLAs had no freedom to do their Constitutional job. “What is wrong in fighting against the drug menace?” he asked and wondered why the TRS leadership was worried. He demanded that the BJP to conduct an investigation into KCR’s family.

Earlier several organisations held a meeting at Gandhi Bhavan extending their support to the Congress party’s nation wide protests against the ‘anti-people’ policies of the BJP government and the TRS government. They extended support to the Maha Dharna at Indira Park on September 22, Bharat Bandh on September 27 and also Rasta Roko on Podu land issues on October 5.