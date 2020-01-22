TRS confident of sweeping municipal polls

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has claimed that it would sweep the municipal polls going by the voting trends and the opposition parties were not even in the race anywhere.

At a press conference here, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, TRS general secretary and MLC, said their victory would be dedicated to the welfare schemes of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the work of IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

The first municipal elections after the formation of Telangana, he said, would consolidate people’s faith in KCR and KTR’s leadership. He said the opposition parties could not even find candidates in several wards while they could not pick up any issue that would appeal to voters.

He claimed that the Opposition parties had utterly failed to understand the mood of people in Telangana, and said even Karimnagar corporation that was going to polls on Thursday would see the TRS flag flying high.