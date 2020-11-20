TRS complains against BJP State chief’s ‘objectionable comments’

HYDERABAD

20 November 2020 20:07 IST

They urge SEC to bar him from campaigning for GHMC polls

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has lodged a complaint with the State Election Commission against State president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bandi Sanjay Kumar for his “deliberate violation of the model code of conduct by making objectionable comments against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and also hate speeches”.

General secretaries of TRS Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and S. Bharat Kumar met State Election Commissioner C. Parathasarathi and submitted a five-page complaint against Mr. Sanjay Kumar who also represents Parliament from Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat. They explained to the SEC that Mr. Sanjay Kumar’s utterances were not only indecent but were also criminal in nature and amount to serious offence under the provisions of the Representation of People’s Act, Indian Penal Code and GHMC Act.

They alleged that the BJP leader had made “extremely disagreeable, communal, anti-national and hate statements inciting hatred”. They pointed out that on November 17 Mr. Sanjay Kumar made some serious attributions against TRS president and Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao with an intention to demean and defame the latter for electoral gains in the GHMC elections.

Advertising

Advertising

Stating that comments made by the BJP leaders were intentional and deliberate, the TRS leaders said they amounted to serious criminal offences which require immediate action from the election authority. Further, they pointed out that Mr. Sanjay Kumar had also termed TRS and MIM candidates as descendants of terrorist leaders and Mughal emperors.

The TRS leaders sought action against Mr. Sanjay Kumar, including ordering his arrest, barring him from participating in the election campaign in GHMC area and restraining him from making hatred speeches, comments and statements henceforth.