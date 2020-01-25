TRS’ clean sweep in erstwhile Medak dist.

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) swept the municipal elections, with Congress remaining in poor place. The party was able to win in only Narayankhed municipality. T. Jayaprakash Reddy, the lone Congress MLA from erstwhile Medak district, failed to make an impact in both Sangareddy and Sadashivapet municipalities, which were won by the TRS. Congress leaders not in action from the beginning and lack of coordination were stated to be the reasons for the defeat of the opposition party.

At Cheriyal it was hung with TRS and Congress winning equal number of seats and in the district there are seven municipalities – Sangareddy (Total 38 – TRS 18, Congress 12, BJP 3, Independents 3, MIM 2), Sadashivapet (Total 26- TRS 13, Congress 9, BJP 1, independent 1, MIM 2), Jogipet (Total 20 – TRS 13, Congress 6, independent 1), Narayankhed (Total 15 TRS 7, Congress 8), IDA Bollaram (Total 22 – TRS 17, Congress 2, BJP 3), Tellapur (Total 17- TRS 10, Congress 4, BJP 1, independent 2) and Ameenpur (Total 24- TRS 14, Congress 6, BJP 1, independent 1 and TDP 2).

Probably for the first time in the recent past, the TDP, which almost diminished from the political scene, has found place at Ameenpur.

Siddipet district: Coming to Siddipet, three municipalities were won by the TRS while in one municipality it was hung.

At Gajwel – Pragnapur municipality from where Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been representing, TRS won 13 wards followed by independents 6 and Congress 1. In Husnabad, TRS won 9, BJP 2, Congress 6 and others 3. At Dubbak, TRS won 9, BJP 1 and independents 10.

In Cheriyal municipality, TRS and Congress won 5 seats each with independents winning two seats. It was expected that the independents may sail with the ruling party.

Medak district: In Medak district, TRS won all the four municipalities – Toopran – TRS 11, Congress 2, BJP 1, independents 2, Ramayampet – TRS 8, Congress 2, BJP 1, independent 1, Medak -TRS 10, Congress 9, BJP 1, independent 1, MIM 1, and Narsapur TRS 8, BJP 4, independents 3.