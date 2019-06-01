TRS candidate elected unanimously

Telangana Rashtra Samiti nominee K. Naveen Rao has been elected unanimously to the Legislative Council under the MLA quota seat.
Mr. Rao has been declared elected after no nomination was received by the returning officer, State Legislature Secretary V. Narasimha Charyulu, till Friday evening when the deadline for filing nominations expired. With the TRS enjoying the support of more than 100 MLAs in the 119-member Assembly, the opposition parties could not muster enough support and hence, did not field their candidates.
The Legislature Secretary handed over the election certificate to Mr. Rao in the presence of Ministers Mohammed Mahmood Ali, T. Srinivas Yadav, Ch. Malla Reddy and other leaders.
