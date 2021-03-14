TRS cadre celebrate Kavitha’s birthday

A rangoli portrait of MLC K. Kavitha at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad on Saturday.

HYDERABAD

14 March 2021 00:47 IST

60-ft rangoli of the MLC drawn in Ravindra Bharathi

Birthday of MLC K. Kavitha, who turned 44 on Saturday, was celebrated by her followers, members of Talangana Jagruthi, the cultural organisation headed by her, and cadres of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) across the State.

A rangoli artist from Maharashtra, Shailesh Kulkarni, has arranged (drawn) a 60-feet rangoli of Ms. Kavitha on the premises of Ravindra Bharathi here.

A team of about 6 rangoli artists led by Mr. Kulkarni spent about 20 hours to draw it with cost of about ₹1 lakh. It was arranged at the behest of TRS youth wing leader from Nizamabad, Pabba Sai Prasad.

A large number of visitors, particularly the followers of Ms. Kavitha and TRS cadres, took photographs at the rangoli.

At the Telangana Jagruthi office in Ashoknagar, a cake was cut by Home Minister Md. Mahamood Ali. Along the Musheerabad MLA M. Gopal, Sports Authority Chairman A. Venkateshwar Reddy, party leader G. Devi Prasad Rao also released a special song on Ms. Kavitha.

Blood donation

A blood donation camp was organised there where 150 Jagruthi and TRS activists donated blood.

Besides, bicycles were distributed to 30 girl students and scooters were given to six physically challenged persons on the occasion.

Activists of Jagruthi presented a machine used in the automobile workshop run by one Y. Adilaxmi, a woman mechanic at Sujathanagar in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. The machine was ordered from Coimbatore.

Her birthday witnessed grand celebrations with TRS leaders cutting cakes, planting saplings, distributing food and saris. Ms. Kavita was hailed as the woman and the daughter of Telangana who brought fame to the floral festival Bathukamma, world wide by her followers during the celebrations.

