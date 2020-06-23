TRS blames BJP for spread

The ruling TRS continued its attack on the BJP with Ministers and MLAs questioning the party’s commitment in dealing with the pandemic and accusing it of indulging in politics instead of reaching out to the States.
Speaking to reporters, Animal Husbandry Minister, T. Srinivas Yadav said State BJP leaders were trying to gain mileage by staging protests at the hospitals. “If you want to play politics, we are also ready. Let’s start with Gujarat,” he said, referring to Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay’s protest.
He also took a dig at BJP national president J.P. Nadda, asking him to explain why the Cobas 8800 molecular testing machine was diverted from Telangana to West Bengal.
At a separate press conference, Chevella MP Ranjit Reddy and Armoor MLA A. Jeevan Reddy said if TRS MLAs were infected by the virus, it reflects they have been on the ground, working with people. They said Gujarat was way ahead in terms of COVID cases and it was the ‘Namaste Trump’ programme led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that contributed to the situation.
“How can the BJP leaders here accuse us of neglect,” they asked. They also wanted the BJP to explain how farmers had benefitted from the ₹20 lakh crore package announced by Mr. Modi. “Our Chief Minister deposited money in farmers’ accounts even during the pandemic,” they said.
